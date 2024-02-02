Parting With Elegance: SGT University Commemorates Convocation 2024 With Grandeur

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary (SGT) University conducted its two-day“Convocation 2024” on 31st January and 1st February 2024, with distinguished figures from industry, state, and academia converging to celebrate the academic achievements of the graduating students.





Prof. Mohd. Afshar Alam, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard (Deemed to be) University in New Delhi, presenting a degree to a student





Day one witnessed the presence of Shri Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog and a prominent figure in Indian bureaucracy, as the Chief Guest. He was also a G20 Sherpa during the recent summit. Dr. Kant lauded SGT University and its leadership in his address, praising their contributions to Indian education. He highlighted the university's NAAC accreditation and its focus on innovation and entrepreneurship as vital components for India's advancement. Addressing the students directly, he urged them to be inspired by Shree Guru Gobind Singh Ji's principles and work towards the betterment of humanity, emphasizing their role as "torchbearers for India's growth, progress, and global well-being."





The Guest of Honour for the first day, Dr. Surinder Singh, Vice Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research, Karnataka, expressed optimism about the future, especially for the nation's youth. He discussed the global shortage of doctors and emphasized the crucial role institutions like SGT University play in shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals. In his parting message, he left the students with a quote -“Don't try to be different; just try to be good. Because being good is different enough in today's time.”





Day two witnessed an even more significant gathering, with six distinguished guests imparting wisdom to the graduating students:

Prof. Rajbir Singh - Vice Chancellor, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak

Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi - Drugs Controller General of India

Prof. Mohd. Afshar Alam - Vice Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard (Deemed to be) University, New Delhi

Dr. Anil Kumar - Chief Scientific Officer (R&D), Mankind Pharma Ltd., New Delhi

Prof. (Dr.) Tripta S Bhagat - Vice Chancellor, Santosh (Deemed to be) University, Ghaziabad

Mr. Namit Joshi - Vice Chairman, Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India, New Delhi

In addition to awarding degrees to the students, the university also awarded honorary degrees (Honoris Causa - D. Litt.) to two leaders and trailblazers in recognition of their outstanding contributions in their respective fields and to India in general. They were:

Mr. Harinder S. Sikka, Group Director - Strategic Business, Piramal Group, a former Indian Navy officer and author of the book "Calling Sehmat," adapted into the hit Indian movie "Raazi."

Mr. Sunil Sethi, President of the Fashion Design Council of India, and a prominent figure in Indian fashion and innovation.

The event was a blend of enthusiasm and emotion as students transitioned into alumni, marking the end of a beautiful journey and the beginning of a hopeful future. Attendees, including students, parents, and guests, praised the university for the grandeur and significance of the ceremony.





About SGT University

SGT University , Gurugram, one of India's top universities, offers courses across 18 faculties, including a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.





SGT University is a research and innovation powerhouse, as well as the home of Asia's only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, which was founded in collaboration with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India, and the Indian Nursing Council. The university also has a multi-specialty SGT Hospital that is NABL and NABH accredited. The hospital serves the surrounding communities as well as providing practical experience to medical students.





The university ensures that its focus is on the community and takes pride in forging connections between its researchers and local businesses in need of research collaboration. Furthermore, SGT University is known for its advancements in medicine, dentistry, environmental science, engineering, and data science. Additionally, it has won a number of honors for its contributions to higher education, including the "Diamond Rating" from QS I-GAUGE and a“Diamond Band” from R World Institutional Ranking in the“Mental Health & Wellbeing” category. Because of the university's strong industry connections, cutting-edge labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organizations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many others.





SGT University has established a name for itself in the academic community by consistently producing highly skilled and employable professionals. The university has also partnered with world leaders to establish several Centres of Excellence, laboratories, incubation cells, and industry-academia associations. These centres support SGT University's efforts to conduct cutting-edge research and academic excellence.