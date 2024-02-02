Rising Demand For Consumer Products Spurs Alpha Olefins Market Expansion, Valued At US$ 13.5 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) predicts a robust future for the alpha olefins market, driven by the increasing demand for polyethylene and its diverse applications. Find out the market drivers and stakeholder advantages in our FMI report

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alpha Olefins Market value is expected to rise from US$ 7.6 billion in 2024 to US$ 13.5 billion by 2034 . The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% over the next decade.

Request Exclusive Sample Report: Alpha Olefins Industry Strategic Insights ,

Sales of alpha olefins are predicted to surge on account of the growing demand for polyethylene, which is used in multiple applications like industrial processes, packaging, consumer goods, and others.

Product developers with cost and design targets opt for alpha olefin sulfonates (AOS) based formulations as they can be adjusted to function well with common secondary ingredients. Some categories where AOS-based formulations are used are mass, economy, luxury, and premium.

Market leaders are expected to continuously expand their production capacity of alpha olefins to meet the rising demand for various everyday consumer products, as well as market balance and product prices.

"Key players are proactively interacting with regulatory bodies and promoting industry-friendly policies to stay ahead of their competition," says

Nikhil Kaitwade

(Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) .

Key Takeaways from the Alpha Olefins Market Report



The alpha olefins market grew at a CAGR of 7.6% during the historical period. Over the forecast period, the CAGR is predicted to be 5.9% through 2034.

In the United States, the market is estimated to generate revenue worth US$ 2.4 billion by 2034.

In the United Kingdom, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% through 2034, reaching a valuation of US$ 545.3 million by the end of the forecast period.

China's alpha olefins industry is assessed to register a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034 to attain a net worth of US$ 2.1 billion by 2034.

South Korea is predicted to be a highly promising market for alpha olefins, expanding at a CAGR of 8% through 2034.

From 2024 to 2034, Japan is anticipated to attain a market valuation of US$ 1.5 billion by 2034.

The 1-octene segment is predicted to register a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034. The synthetic lubricants segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are investing in building a strong brand image via customer relationship management and effective marketing campaigns to attract more customers. Additionally, industry players are emphasizing unique product performance, cost-savings, or environmental advantages of their alpha olefins than their counterparts to influence buying decisions.

Manufacturers are recognizing the value of integrating technology and automation to enhance efficiency and reduce costs, making products more competitive. Additionally, players are increasing their profits and competitiveness by identifying cost-effective sources of raw materials and improving logistics management.

Key Manufacturers in Alpha Olefin Market



Huntsman Corporation

Clariant AG

P. Chemicals

Kao Corporation

Zanyu Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Stepan Company

Pilot Chemical Company

Nouryon

Enaspol

Rohit Surfactants Private Limited Others

Purchase this report now

to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

Recent Developments in the Alpha Olefins Market



In May 2021, Chevron Phillips Chemical revealed its plans to increase its alpha olefins business with a second world-scale unit to manufacture on-purpose 1-hexene. As the demand for high-performance polyethylene continues to rise in everyday products like packaging for food, pharmaceuticals, and detergents, among many others, the company is set to expand to remain a leading supplier of alpha olefins. In October 2022, Chemanol, a Saudi Arabia-based company, entered an agreement with Global Company for Downstream Industries (GDI) to manufacture specialty chemicals, including poly alpha olefins.

Key Segments Covered in the Alpha Olefin Market Report

By Product:



1-Octene

1-Hexene

1-Butene Others

By Application:



Synthetic Lubricants

Detergent Alcohol

Polyethylene Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade

(Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemicals Domain:



Ethylamine Market by Thickeners, End Use Industry & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033. – Review and Request to Access the Sample PDF.

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market by Product Type, Form, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032. – Review and Request to Access the Sample PDF.

Biomass Gasification Market by Wood, Animal Waste, and Other Fuel Types from 2024 to 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample PDF.

Entrance Matting Market Forecast by Type, Application and Others from 2024 to 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample PDF.

Cellulose Ether and Derivatives Market by Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Cellulose, and Other Types from 2024 to 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample PDF.

Biorational Pesticide Market Forecast by Botanical and Microbial Sources from 2024 to 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample PDF.

Medical Plastic Demand Outlook in Türkiye by Polyvinyl Chloride and Polyethylene Plastics, 2023 to 2033. - Review and Request to Access the Sample PDF. Road Marking Paint and Coating Sales Forecast in LATAM by Permanent and Removable Type, 2023 to 2033. - Review and Request to Access the Sample PDF.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest

market research reports

and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and

syndicated market research reports

deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401,

Newark, Delaware

- 19713,

USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries:

[email protected]

Website:



LinkedIn |

Twitter |

Blogs

|

YouTube

Logo:

SOURCE Future Market Insights