Elevate Health Group Expands Presence With Third Location In Toluca Lake/Burbank

Elevate Health Group is thrilled to announce the opening of its third location in Toluca Lake/Burbank, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to providing top-notch healthcare services in the Los Angeles area. This new addition complements Elevate Health Group's existing successful establishments in Glendale and La Canada, further solidifying its reputation as a premier healthcare provider.

The new Toluca Lake/Burbank location, strategically situated at 3808 W. Riverside Dr. Suite 120, will continue the tradition of Elevate Health Group's excellence in delivering comprehensive and patient-centered healthcare solutions. Residents in the Toluca Lake and Burbank communities can now access a wide range of services, including primary care, specialty consultations, preventive care, and more.

Elevate Health Group has become synonymous with high-quality healthcare, and the expansion into Toluca Lake reflects the organization's commitment to meeting the evolving healthcare needs of the local community. The new location is designed to provide a comfortable and welcoming environment, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care and attention.

"We are excited to bring Elevate Health Group's exceptional healthcare services to the Toluca Lake community," said Dr. Narbeh Tovmassian, part owner at Elevate Health Group. "Our team is dedicated to providing personalized and comprehensive care to our patients, and we look forward to building lasting relationships with the residents of this vibrant community."

Elevate Health Group's expansion aligns with the organization's mission to make high-quality healthcare accessible to a broader audience. The Toluca Lake location will feature state-of-the-art facilities, experienced healthcare professionals, and a commitment to delivering compassionate care that prioritizes the well-being of patients.

For more information about Elevate Health Group and its services, please visit or contact us at (818) 246-8000.



