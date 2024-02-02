Rebecca School Announces Second Location In Mount Vernon, New York, Serving Special Education Students

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca School is excited to announce its second location in Mount Vernon, New York (Rebecca School North), opening September 2024 for the 2024-2025 school year. Utilizing the DIRFloortime® methodology, Rebecca School in New York City, has an 18-year legacy of providing excellent and high-quality services to students with neurodevelopmental delays, including autism spectrum diagnosis.

The second location will be in a newly renovated school building with capacity for 14 strategically designed classrooms. The more than 57,000 square foot campus provides students with 2 rooftop terraces for secure outdoor play and gardens, a library, a gymnasium, sensory gyms, an art room, music therapy rooms and a workout facility. The school has the capacity to serve 112 students, ages 3 – 21, and is currently accepting referrals for admission for the 2024-2025 school year.

"I am very excited to open Rebecca School North. It is very important to me that families have choices for their child's education," said Tina McCourt, LCSW, M.S. Ed, SAS, SDA, Program Director, Rebecca School. "After over 18 successful years, utilizing the DIRFloortime® methodology at Rebecca School in NYC, I know Rebecca School North will be a school that understands each child's individual needs and will create a plan to support those needs."

"I'm excited to see the Rebecca School extend into the Westchester Mount Vernon area," said Jon Bicknell, Chief Executive Officer, New Story. "This new campus will impact more children and young adults, supporting their growth and development. The incredible Rebecca School team builds deep and lasting relationships among their students, families, and the surrounding communities. This is the kind of trust and relationship building we are so proud to bring to Mount Vernon."

Rebecca School North invites the professional community for a pre-opening cocktail party to tour the new school, learn about Rebecca School North's programs and meet key school faculty. A second open house for families will take place mid-March.

WHAT: Rebecca School North Professionals Open House

WHEN: February 29, 2024 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: 1 Bradford Road, Mount Vernon, NY 10553

For more information about the open house, email [email protected] .

To learn more about Rebecca School North, visit .

Rebecca School is a special education school in New York City, supporting students ages 3-21 with

neurodevelopmental delays in relating and communicating, including students with an autism spectrum diagnosis. Using a developmental and interdisciplinary approach, DIRFloortime®, Rebecca School creates educational programs that meet students' unique needs, celebrates their strengths, and embraces their passions to reach their individual potential. Building meaningful, respectful relationships is the foundation for learning, and with collaboration between school, home, and the community, the learning goes beyond the classroom. Rebecca School works to move students up the developmental capacities to become thinking, relating, communicating members of their community. Rebecca School is part of the New Story network of schools, clinics, and services.

