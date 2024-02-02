Investics Launches New Investment Manager Skill Prowess Feature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Review which fund classifications an investment management firm demonstrates the greatest level of relative skill.

- William Pryor, President of InvesticsWESTON, MA, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Investics Data Services Company, Inc. is pleased to announce new functionality with the Investics Manager Evaluation Analytics (iMEA) service. Subscribers can now view which fund classifications (across 4 major asset classes, 13 broad allocations and 165 benchmarks) an investment management firm has demonstrated the highest level of relative skill. This new feature is currently available free at: .“Knowing which fund classifications an investment management firm is most relatively skillful, accounting for the degree of difficulty in differentiating themselves in each respective fund classification is important in the investment manager hiring, allocation and monitoring process”, says William Pryor, president of Investics.In conjunction with the introduction of this new feature, Investics is pleased to recognize the top ranked investment management firms of any size by major asset class during 2023, according to the iMEA skill ranking methodology.Investment Management Firms (listed in rank order)*:Equity - ARGA, Hood River Capital Management, Pzena, Goehring & Rozencwajg, Smead Capital Management, Vela Funds, Acadian, Redwheel, Innealta Mutual Funds, Applied Finance Advisors, Acuitas Funds, Dodge & Cox Funds, Boston Partners, Gotham Funds, OCM Mutual Fund.Fixed Income - Artisan Partners, Hotchkis & Wiley, Dodge & Cox Funds, Brandes Investment Partners, Mesirow Financial Funds, River Canyon, Frost Investment Advisors, Brown Brothers Harriman, Weitz Investments, SS&C ALPS Advisors, Carillon Family of Funds, Miller Family of Funds, Bramshill Investments, Credit Suisse, Liberty Street Funds.Mixed Assets - Redwood, Saratoga, CIBC Private Wealth, Virtus, Pear Tree Funds, Advisors Preferred, Navigator, Tributary Funds, Weitz Investments, AlphaCentric, Dimensional, James Advantage Funds, Luther King Capital Mgmt, T. Rowe Price, Leuthold Group.Money Market - North Capital Funds, AllianceBernstein, Vanguard, Payden & Rygel, State Street, Gabelli Funds, PIMCO, T. Rowe Price, Northern Trust, SEI, Charles Schwab, HSBC, Empower, Franklin Templeton, DWS.(*In aggregating to the investment manager firm level, only active management deemed funds are included. Funds with broad allocation classification to Alternatives and those labeled as exchange traded or passive index funds are excluded.)Subscribers of the iMEA service can utilize a series of interactive dashboards to search, screen, view and analyze skill scores, economic value generated, ratings and rankings, along with other supporting statistics for over 24,000 share classes across 7,000 US registered funds and 700 investment management firms.Currently iMEA subscription discounts are available for Registered Investment Advisors (RIA), Asset Owners, Investment Consultants, Family Offices, Asset Allocators and Investment Management firms. A free one month trial is also available, with paid subscriptions starting at $250. Please email ... or visit for further information on subscribing.Investics focuses on and works in partnership with the global investor community offering insightful investment data and analytics capabilities, managed services and consulting. Headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts on the outskirts of Boston along“America's Technology Highway”, Investics services clients globally. For more information on the Investics products and services suite, please visit .

