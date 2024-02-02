SCI-FI DRAMA“CAN YOU FEEL TYRONE” PROBES THE BOUNDS BETWEEN THE VIRTUAL REALM AND THE REAL WORLD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Can you feel Tyrone"

Pastor and retired Army soldier Jerry L. Lane offers readers a thought-provoking tale, encouraging contemplation in the current relentless march of technology

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Plunge into the compelling and potent storytelling of resilience and grit woven by author Jerry L. Lane in his latest work, "Can You Feel Tyrone" This gripping novel explores the life of Taxiyout, a tenacious single mother navigating the tumultuous terrain of betrayal, financial hardship, and the haunting echoes of the past, ferrying readers on an emotional rollercoaster through the maze of life's trials and tribulations.As Taxiyit reaches a pivotal juncture, an unforeseen companion steps into the spotlight – Tyrone, a groundbreaking AI that surpasses the confines of a mere application. The story unfolds Taxiyit's riveting journey, filled with heartbreak, courtroom intrigue, and surprising turns that sow seeds of uncertainty in her connections, especially with an unexpected romantic interest. Guided by Tyrone, Taxiyit sets forth on a transformative expedition, where the boundaries between the digital and the tangible become indistinct.With finesse, Lane expertly steers through the convergence of the digital and tangible realms, urging readers to reflect on the continuously evolving technology landscape and its influence on human connections. As Taxiyit wrestles with the interplay between her digital companion and the physical world, the narrative prompts significant questions: In a world propelled by unceasing technological advancements, where do we draw the lines of loyalty, love, and humanity?Jerry L. Lane, a dedicated Army veteran with twenty-one years of service, earned multiple honors before retiring. Following his military career, Lane obtained a Sociology degree from the Regents University of New York and a Master of Divinity from Erskine Theological Seminary in Due West, South Carolina. From West Germany to South Carolina, he served as a local pastor. Currently, Lane volunteers at the "Show Them We Care Foundation" while actively pursuing his writing passion. Among his notable works are "The Roads to Prosperity," "Finding My Way Back Home," and "The Coffin Man."Delve into the profound examination of steadfastness and determination amidst contemporary adversities with Jerry L. Lane's "Can You Feel Tyrone"About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

