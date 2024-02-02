US-Based Sports Nutrition Retailer Installing 48 Brightpick Autopicker Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Brightpick , a provider of warehouse automation solutions for order fulfillment, says that The Feed, a US-based sports nutrition and gear ecommerce retailer, has begun installation of 48 Brightpick Autopicker robots that will go live at their warehouse at the end of March 2024.

Brightpick also announced that another installation of Brightpick Autopickers went live in November 2023 in an EU-based Dr Max distribution center that replenishes Dr Max pharmacies.

Dr Max is the second largest pharmacy chain in Europe with 3,000 pharmacies across six countries.

Brightpick Autopicker is the only autonomous mobile robot in the world capable of picking and consolidating orders directly in the warehouse aisles.

The robot's patented two-tote design enables it to retrieve storage totes (bins) from shelving and robotically pick individual items from those storage totes into an adjacent order tote.

