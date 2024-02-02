(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB)

is a designer, developer and manufacturer of photovoltaic energy generation, management and storage equipment. The company recently announced it had begun marketing its revolutionary“GoSolar” household solar energy system in partnership with Solar360, the energy division of Movistar – Latin America's largest telecommunication company and one of the world's 500 most valuable companies.“Comprised of a small microinverter and lightweight, flexible PV panels, which can be plugged into a conventional household outlet, Turbo Energy's GoSolar system allows Spanish households the ability to capture solar energy power within their homes without the need to apply for special permits or recruit professional installation support. In addition, Turbo Energy's GoSolar solution comes with a mobile application, allowing end-users to monitor their system's energy generation. Moreover, it provides customers with an interface to monitor the ensuing reduction in their home electricity costs whilst simultaneously minimizing their carbon footprint,” a recent article reads.“It is very gratifying for us to see that Movistar, a leading home-services brand, is committed to Turbo Energy,” Turbo Energy's General Manager, Mariano Soria, was quoted as saying.“It encourages us to continue researching and developing products that contribute to the sustainable reduction of energy costs for thousands of homes and businesses.”

To view the full article, visit



About Turbo Energy S.A.

Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company develops innovative solutions that allow end users to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

