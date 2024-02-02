Biomednewsbreaks Clene Inc.'S (NASDAQ: CLNN) CNM-Au8 Produces 'Significant And Very Promising Effect' In Parkinson's, MS Patients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene's (NASDAQ: CLNN)

lead drug candidate CNM-Au8 was the subject of two Phase 2a clinical trials, REPAIR-PD and REPAIR-MS, which evaluated the effects of CNM-Au8 on brain energy metabolite levels in participants with diagnoses of idiopathic Parkinson's Disease (“PD”) and relapsing Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”), respectively. The REPAIR-PD and REPAIR-MS Phase 2 trials expanded the documented evidence of CNM-Au8's positive effects demonstrated by in vitro studies, which have shown that the surfaces of the drug candidate's nanocrystals catalyze the rapid oxidation of NADH to NAD+, increasing the intracellular availability of both NAD+ and ATP. NAD+ supports the synthesis of ATP, the universal energy-containing molecule that powers most cellular functions, including brain function. The results of the REPAIR-PD and REPAIR-MS trials, which showed that treatment with CNM-Au8 resulted in a statistically significant (p < 0.05) 10.4% increase in the brain NAD+/NADH ratio, were described in a peer-review article published in the Journal of Nanobiotechnology.“We believe the 10.4% increase in brain NAD+/NADH ratio to be clinically significant. Other groups have shown significant deficits in brain energy metabolites associated with neurodegenerative disease,” a recent article quotes Dr. Benjamin Greenberg, Head of Medical at Clene, as saying.“Elevation of brain NAD+/NADH levels to many times the rate of loss observed in healthy aging is a significant and very promising effect.”

To view the full article, visit



About Clene Inc.

Clene (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8(R) is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit

.

