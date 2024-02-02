Investornewsbreaks Iclick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Announces EGM To Consider, Vote On Key Items, Including Proposed Merger

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) iClick Interactive (NASDAQ: ICLK) , a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in

China

that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, has scheduled an extraordinary general meeting (“EGM”) of shareholders. According to the announcement, the meeting is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET on March 7, 2024 (9 a.m. ET on March 8, 2024, Hong Kong time) in Hong Kong. The meeting has been called for stockholders to consider and vote on several items, including the proposal to authorize and approve the agreement and plan of merger by and among TSH Investment Holding Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary TSH Merger Sub Limited and iClick Interactive. The merger was announced in November 2023. iClick's board of directors has unanimously authorized and approved the execution, delivery and performance of the merger agreement, the plan of merger and the consummation of the transactions, including the merger; the board has also unanimously resolved to recommend that the company's shareholders and ADS holders vote for, among other things, the proposal to authorize and approve the execution, delivery and performance of the merger agreement, the plan of merger and the consummation of the transactions, including the merger.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in

China. The company's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in

Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in 11 locations across

Asia

and

