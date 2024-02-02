(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Safety Shot (NASDAQ: SHOT) , a wellness and functional beverage company, today announced that Safety Shot is the official recovery drink for events around football's biggest game throughout the weekend of Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. According to the announcement, the Safety Shot wellness beverage will be featured at events, including

Shaq's Fun House ,

Sports Illustrated The Party ,

Gronk Beach , and

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate . Each event will have a dedicated Safety Short bar, with the main stages at all four events featuring Safety Shot alongside the party's host on stage for a“Recovery Round” moment when free shots of Safety Shot will be passed out to all attendees. The patented Safety Shot is the world's first alcohol detoxifier that reduces blood alcohol content in as little as 30 minutes through several factors that help process alcohol more efficiently while also helping the body maintain hydration and improve the overall feeling of wellbeing through nootropics and vitamins.“This is our biggest brand launch event to date and it's only fitting that it be in conjunction with the biggest names around football's biggest game. Safety Shot will share the stage with football greats like Rob Gronkowski at Gronk Beach,” said Josh Wagner, Safety Shot's chief revenue officer.

To view the full press release, visit



About Safety Shot

Inc.

Safety Shot, a wellness and functional beverage company, is set to launch Safety Shot, the first patented wellness beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content, boosting clarity and overall mood. Safety Shot has been available for retail purchase since the first week of December 2023 at



and

. The company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in the first quarter of 2024. Safety Shot plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.

