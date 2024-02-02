Investornewsbreaks DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling Inc. (DGWR) Commences Trading On The OTCQB Venture Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling (OTCQB: DGWR) , a waste, recycling and remediation services company for commercial customers, recently announced its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB(R) Venture Market (the“OTCQB”). The company commenced trading under the symbol DGWR on the OTCQB on Jan. 22, 2024.“Being listed on the OTCQB is an important milestone for DEEP GREEN and will offer the company broader acceptance within the investment banking community,” said Bill Edmonds, chairman and CEO of DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling.“Uplisting to the OTCQB Exchange will benefit a broader range of institutional and retail shareholders and help the company continue to raise the capital needed to achieve its acquisition goals.”

To view the full press release, visit

About DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc.

DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling provides sustainable waste, recycling and remediation services and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce and recycle waste streams. DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the company on . For more information, visit: .

