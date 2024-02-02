Investornewsbreaks DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling Inc. (DGWR) Commences Trading On The OTCQB Venture Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling (OTCQB: DGWR) , a waste, recycling and remediation services company for commercial customers, recently announced its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB(R) Venture Market (the“OTCQB”). The company commenced trading under the symbol DGWR on the OTCQB on Jan. 22, 2024.“Being listed on the OTCQB is an important milestone for DEEP GREEN and will offer the company broader acceptance within the investment banking community,” said Bill Edmonds, chairman and CEO of DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling.“Uplisting to the OTCQB Exchange will benefit a broader range of institutional and retail shareholders and help the company continue to raise the capital needed to achieve its acquisition goals.”
To view the full press release, visit
About DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling, Inc.
DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling provides sustainable waste, recycling and remediation services and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce and recycle waste streams. DEEP GREEN Waste & Recycling trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the company on . For more information, visit: .
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN02022024000224011066ID1107803109
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.