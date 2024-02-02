(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0)

today announced its plans for a drilling program at the 100%-owned uranium-bearing Loranger property in northern Saskatchewan, Canada, situated adjacent to the renowned, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin. The company also reported the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office (“YNLR”), which facilitates a mutual working relationship during the Loranger diamond drilling program, allowing for respectful and timely working relationships between both parties and a push toward the project's success. According to the announcement, the Loranger diamond drilling program, which is pending permitting and is slated to commence between late February and early April, represents a pivotal step in Appia's multi-year exploration efforts to develop its five uranium properties. The company expects the program's success to contribute significantly to the understanding of the property's uranium mineralization and the implications for further discoveries within its complex geological terrain.“After many constructive negotiations, we are very excited to return to northern Saskatchewan this winter season to explore the economic potential of our Loranger property, just as the uranium markets have seen a surge over the past 12 months,” said Stephen Burega, president of the company.

To view the full press release, visit



About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH project, which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás state of Brazil. (See June 9, 2023,

Press Release ). The company successfully added 23,412.11 ha to the PCH project's total hectares by staking 12 new claims, bringing the overall project size to 40,963.18 ha. For more information, visit the company's website at

Appiareu .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to APAAF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN