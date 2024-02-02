BRICS Universe: A Stunning Photographic Journey Through Cultural Heritage From Space

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Get ready to embark on a captivating voyage through the cultural heritage of BRICS nations from the unique perspective of outer space! An exhibition titled“BRICS Universe” is set to open at the Museum of Cosmonautics in Moscow on February 1st, showcasing breathtaking photographs of UNESCO World Heritage Sites captured by Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Ivan Vagner during their missions on the International Space Station (ISS).

The exhibition won't just be limited to the cosmonauts' stunning imagery. It will also feature works by other talented photographers, offering a multifaceted exploration of the cultural treasures within BRICS member states.

Visitors to the exhibition can participate in a heartwarming initiative called“Send Space Greetings,” TV BRICS reported. This campaign allows you to send a free letter to any city in Russia, adorned with captivating photos of Earth taken by the cosmonauts themselves. It's a fantastic opportunity to connect with loved ones and share the awe-inspiring beauty of our planet from a truly extraordinary viewpoint.

While the Museum of Cosmonautics at VDNKh will be the exhibition's first home in Russia, its journey doesn't end there. It's scheduled to travel to other Russian cities and embark on an international tour, gracing audiences in Brazil, India, China, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

In these countries, the exhibition organizers have promised exciting meet-and-greets with the cosmonauts who played a pivotal role in bringing this project to life. So, if you're in one of these destinations during the exhibition's scheduled dates, keep an eye out for this unique opportunity to connect with space explorers and learn more about their experiences.

The“BRICS Universe” exhibition will be open to the public in Moscow until March 10th, 2024, as per the official website of the Moscow government. Don't miss this chance to witness the magic of cultural heritage and Earth's beauty from a spacefaring perspective!