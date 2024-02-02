First Lady Empowers Zimbabwean Women Through Education

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Over 1,600 Zimbabwean women received certificates of completion for short courses offered by the Angel of Hope Foundation in partnership with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU). This initiative, spearheaded by Zimbabwe's First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, aims to empower disadvantaged women with valuable skills and knowledge.

Expressing their gratitude, program participants like Elizabeth Siziba highlighted the life-changing impact of the courses.“Since starting my studies in nursing care and IT, I feel equipped to serve my community,” she stated, as reported by New Ziana, a TV BRICS partner.

Lauding the program's success, ZOU Vice Chancellor Paul Henry Gundani emphasized the enduring value of the acquired skills.“These courses will stay with you and have a transformative effect on your lives,” he assured the graduates.

Founded in 2018 by the First Lady, the Angel of Hope Foundation strives to improve the lives of vulnerable populations. The organization supports various initiatives, including hospital reconstruction, employment assistance, secondary education development, orphanage care, and advocacy for women's and racial equality. This partnership with ZOU exemplifies the foundation's commitment to empowering women through education and opportunity.