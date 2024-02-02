South Africa To Power Ahead With First Off-Grid EV Charging Station

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
Residents in South Africa's northwest region will soon enjoy a revolutionary charging experience with the opening of the country's first off-grid electric vehicle (EV) charging station in June 2024.
This self-service station stands apart by generating its own power, eliminating reliance on the national grid. Solar photovoltaic panels capture the sun's energy, storing it in lithium-iron-phosphate batteries for reliable use. Additionally, hydrotreated vegetable oil generators serve as a backup, ensuring consistent service.
Drivers can expect a speedy charge, thanks to the station's fast-charging technology. The Pretoria News, a partner of TV BRICS , reports that the station will offer DC ultra-fast charging, capable of topping up an EV in just 20 minutes. This is significantly faster than standard on-grid chargers, which typically require several hours.
