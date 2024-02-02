UPCX And Mudai Join Forces To Explore The Synergistic Potential Of Payments + Metaverse + AI

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) UPCX, an open-source blockchain-based payment platform, recently announced a strategic partnership with MudAi. UPCX is recognized globally for its secure, transparent, and regulatory-compliant financial services, while MudAi is a pioneering company that bases its technology on artificial intelligence and enhances its communication platform through blockchain technology. This collaboration marks a firm step forward for both parties in exploring new possibilities in the metaverse and AI fields.







UPCX provides users with a diverse range of services, including fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset trading, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible assets (NFA), and stablecoins. In addition, UPCX offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, SDKs, and allows for customized payment solutions, having enhanced security through the integration of POS applications and hardware wallets, thus building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

MudAi is dedicated to creating a metaverse ecosystem that lowers technical barriers and is user-friendly, creating a harmonious space for interaction between enterprises, developers, and users. MudAi's proprietary AI technology will offer users richer virtual experiences.

The potential of the collaboration between UPCX and MudAi is considerable, with the combination expected to show synergistic effects in various areas, including the metaverse, AI, and decentralized payments:

– Enhancing the interactivity and intelligence of the payment system: MudAi's AI technology is expected to be integrated with UPCX's payment system to provide users with a more intuitive and intelligent payment experience.

– Promoting financial services in the metaverse: UPCX will use MudAi's metaverse platform to seamlessly extend its financial services into the virtual world, making transactions more convenient.

– Exploring new business models: The partnership will help both parties explore and develop new business models, especially in the trading of virtual assets and services.

– Joint development of new products: The two parties will jointly develop new products suitable for the metaverse, such as customized NFA and UIA that are more closely integrated with the virtual world.

UPCX is excited about this new partnership and expresses gratitude for MudAi's support. Both parties believe that the collaboration will further strengthen their market positions and provide better services to users. Through this partnership, UPCX continues to expand its financial ecosystem and is committed to promoting more innovative and inclusive financial solutions globally.

