PORK, A Meme Coin, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

Rapid Growth and Market Presence

PORK, the brainchild of renowned X influencer @Pauly, has shown remarkable growth and engagement, highlighting its burgeoning popularity and potential. Since its listing on Uniswap, PORK has surpassed 12,000 holding addresses and boasts a liquidity pool of 3,555 ETH (valued at approximately $16 million), with a current market valuation soaring to $340 million. This remarkable uptake reflects the community's enthusiasm and belief in the potential of PORK.

A Unique Meme Coin Project

PORK (PepeFork) positions itself uniquely within the Ethereum blockchain ecosystem as a meme coin with a dedicated following. Initiated by @Pauly, this project is the third MEME coin venture by the influencer, who has strategically reinvested funds from previous projects to enhance liquidity and stimulate price growth, generating active discussions and heightened interest on platforms like Twitter.

Tokenomics and Community Engagement

With a total token supply of 420,690,000,000,000 and a fair launch strategy, PORK is committed to ensuring equal opportunity and accessibility for all participants. Despite its playful nature, the project has rapidly amassed a vibrant community of 43,300 followers on Twitter, further promoted by @Pauly's ongoing efforts .

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, the PORK bounty program will be up for grabs from February 2nd, 2024, at 12:00 to February 8th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and retweeting, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

