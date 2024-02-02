Strong Winds To Continue Saturday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Met office has forecast Saturday a continuation of strong winds at times inshore and strong winds and high sea offshore.

Inshore, the northwesterly wind could range from 10-20kt, gusting to 28kt at places at times while offshore it could range from 16-26kt and gusting to 36kt at times.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected in the 12C-17C and 19C-22C range, respectively Saturday. The minimum and maximum temperatures Friday were in the 17C-19C and 20C-23C range, respectively.

MENAFN02022024000067011011ID1107803076