Unlock Opportunities For Women And Drive Economic Growth.

- 3BL) CARE Women's Economic Justice team works with corporations globally to integrate social impact into core business practices. The results are improved performance, profitability, positive social outcomes. Our partnerships support people across global value chains, with an emphasis on women entrepreneurs, factory employees, and farmers. Using our extensive network and local expertise, we design solutions to improve livelihoods, generate jobs, and foster inclusive economic growth.
