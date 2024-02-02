Maximus Foundation Ambassador Spotlight: Andre Price

(MENAFN- 3BL) As a Foundation Ambassador, a Green Bay Packers fan, and leader of the Midwest Ambassador region, Andre Price carries a mantra daily. He believes that“while one person can't help everyone, we can all help one person, giving them the support they need to pass it on and help someone else.”

Andre joined Maximus about 13 years ago as a Supervisor of the Cook County Child Support Modification Project-which supports the largest urban area in Illinois. Now, as the Project Manager for the Illinois Modification and Employer Related Services, he utilizes skills learned and his passion for giving back to create a meaningful impact as a Foundation ambassador regional co-lead.

Andre first became involved with the Foundation through grantee partner award announcements, where employees can deliver grant award checks directly to the new grantee partners.

“Given the opportunity to donate, vote, and visit future grantee partners has allowed me to impact my community by supporting local nonprofits that serve my community,” he said.“It's great when you can do things to impact the community; it's even better when you can impact your community.”

This experience made him curious to learn more about the Foundation and its grantmaking program. In 2021, Andre deepened his impact with the Foundation from ambassador to regional co-lead when manager Nancy Kim recommended getting the Chicago office more engaged with the Foundation.

“My goal was to find more ways to support the Foundation from the local level while finding ways for employees to give back whether they were in-office, remote, or hybrid,” he explained.

Over the years, Andre has been constantly inspired by his work as an ambassador in his community. One of his most fond memories is from a recent school supply drive held with the Chicago office.

“My team and I held a school supply drive to support a classroom at a local Chicago school. After the drive, we delivered the donations, and I have never seen kids so excited for school supplies.” He continued,“Teachers and parents came to tears when we walked in with the boxes of supplies. One teacher said she had never had everything needed for their classroom. As a child of a single parent myself, I was happy that I could pay it forward to help other parents.”

Giving back and paying it forward is essential to Andre, and he finds fulfillment knowing he is trying to help those who may need it most.

“Growing up and throughout my career at Maximus, a lot of people helped me get to where I am, and they didn't have to do that,” he said.“I do this work to pay it forward to help others like those who helped me.”

Giving back to the communities we serve

The Maximus Foundation is one of the ways Maximus employees are doing something greater together. Established by the Maximus Board of Directors in 2000, the Maximus Foundation is an independent, employee-led, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Employee donors pool their charitable contributions together through the Foundation, double their impact on the grantmaking program through Maximus' dollar-for-dollar matching pledge, and make their voices heard by nominating and voting for future grantee partners. Though the Foundation focuses its giving strategy on grantmaking, it also helps coordinate corporate-wide humanitarian efforts and empowers employees to donate their time and skills to nonprofits. Their inspired giving and volunteerism help accelerate the missions of nonprofits on the front lines of the communities we serve. Learn more at maximus/foundation .