Embracing What Is Possible: Meet Megan Roder

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your role.

I am an Arizona native and have been married to my husband, Mike, for ten years. We have two wonderful daughters, ages nine and six. Fun fact: my husband has worked for GoDaddy for over nine years! When the weather is nice, Mike and I love playing golf, going to concerts, or playing cards on the patio. During the hot summer months, our family loves to swim or escape the heat by going up north in our camper. I love to read fiction and have recently gotten into the world of fantasy/magic. I have been with GoDaddy for almost five years. I started as a Contract Recruiter in 2019, which led to a full-time role beginning in 2020. I am currently a Senior Project Manager for Candidate Care, where we are focused on creating unforgettable recruiting experiences for our internal and external candidates.

What project has been the most rewarding throughout your career journey?

One of the most rewarding projects I have worked on during my career here at GoDaddy was launching a global employee referral and internal mobility tool for our employees. This tool focuses on the employee experience making it quick and easy to refer friends or apply to open roles. It allows for visibility into the process by tracking the application, as well as notifying and updating on status changes to applications.

How has GoDaddy helped you grow as an individual?

When I came to GoDaddy, I was struggling with my confidence as a business professional, wondering if my voice would be heard here, or stifled like it had been in the past. I was excited but hesitant about our "Work Courageously" value, that encourages those with different perspectives to bring ideas to the table and to question the status quo. As I got settled in, I truly saw that we walked the walk not just talked the talk in terms of our culture. I have never felt more comfortable being myself in a career and truly feel valued while continuously being able to make an impact for our customers.

What advice do you have for job seekers looking to join the company?

Take the time to really allow yourself to shine during your interviews. Show your true self and the rest will fall into place. Highlight your wins and accomplishments but know where you can improve and always have a plan of attack for developing those!

What's your motto or personal mantra?

A personal motto I really try to embody in my work is“I embrace what is possible”, though my family might say my motto is“Live. Love. Mexican Food.”

