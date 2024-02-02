Sysco Promotes Food As Medicine Approach In Foodservice

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on January 31st, 2024 on LinkedIn

Reflecting on my day at the Inaugural Food is Medicine Summit in Washington, D.C., I'm inspired by the conversations about how a 'food as medicine' approach can help build healthier and more vibrant communities. I'd like to give special acknowledgment to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack for their support of this important initiative. Thanks to our local Sysco team who supported the event with fresh groceries!

At Sysco, we recognize that consumers believe eating right plays a central role in living a healthier lifestyle. More than ever, they are seeking specific health-promoting ingredients to prevent disease and improve their physical and mental health. That's why Sysco focuses on providing the fresh, healthy ingredients our customers and communities want and need. Did you know that Sysco is the largest provider of fresh produce to foodservice establishments? In fact, we sell nearly 4 billion pounds of fresh produce annually across North America!

Thanks to Sysco Chef Neil Doherty and our culinary team, we are also a knowledgeable resource for customers seeking to elevate their menus in a healthy way. You can read more in our recent Foodie Magazine feature on The Power of Functional Foods. Check it out, here .

We're also proud to continue our long-time sponsorship of Menus of Change University Research Collaborative , an initiative of The Culinary Institute of America and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health which aims to develop a long-term, practical vision integrating optimal nutrition, public health, environmental stewardship and restoration, and social responsibility concerns within the foodservice industry and the culinary profession.

