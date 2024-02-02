               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Cadence's 2023 Diversity In Technology Scholarship Awarded To 28 Students


2/2/2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) Over the past six years, Cadence's Diversity in Technology Scholarship Program has directly supported students from underrepresented communities in their journeys to receive a bachelor's, master's, or PhD degree in a technical field. We are excited to announce the recipients of our 2023 Diversity in Technology Scholarships! In the first of a four-part blog series, we're spotlighting the outstanding academic achievements of 28 students.

As our scholarships continue to make impactful differences in the lives of student applicants and their families, we could not be happier with the growth of our reach this cycle. In 2023, we shattered our previous application record and received more than 300 submissions, seeing an increase of nearly double year-over-year. We are truly elated by the overwhelming number of responses. We were also inspired by the thoughtful essays, impressive resumes, and acclaimed recommendations we received. These talented students represent the next generation of diverse innovators, which signifies the importance of scholarships that support science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Cadence is proud to contribute these funds as part of our mission to create an inclusive environment that fosters a range of perspectives across the tech industry. Each awardee is currently pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in a technical field such as computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, or electronic engineering. They were selected based on their leadership skills, recognition of their accomplishments, endorsement from professors, and their drive to shape the world of technology.

Throughout these blog posts, we look forward to highlighting the individual stories of our recipients and learning more about the ways they aim to impact technology in their careers.

Congratulations to this year's 28 Cadence Diversity in Technology scholarship recipients!

Black Students in Technology Latinx Students in Technology Women in Technology

Adedamola Adesokan
University of New Mexico

Allison Delgado
Santa Clara University

Arisa Chue
Stanford University

Alavajoy Asante
University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Emily Arana
University of California, Davis

Ecy King
Stanford University

Aramide Ogundiran
Morgan State University

Jimena Noa-Guevara
Oregon State University

Hyunsu Chae
University of Texas at Austin

Jonan Mazni
New York Institute of Technology

Jose Guajardo
University of California, Berkeley

Iwinosa Aideyan
Clemson University

Kelvin Kwakye
North Carolina State University

Rosalinda Garcia
Oregon State University

Layla Ghalayini
Georgia Institute of Technology

Kyle Johnson
University of Washington

Sarah Barreto Ornellas
Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Lily Chen
Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Nkechi Akwari
University of Cincinnati

Vinicius Cabral do Nascimento
Purdue University

Mansi Sood
Carnegie Mellon University

Oluwadamiola Oke
The George Washington University

Xiomara Gonzalez
University of Texas at Austin

Nishith Chakraborty
University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Precious Kolawole
Carleton University

Promise Ekpo
Cornell University

Saba Mansour
Cornell University

Sneha Narasimhan
North Carolina State University

