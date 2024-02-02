Cadence's 2023 Diversity In Technology Scholarship Awarded To 28 Students

As our scholarships continue to make impactful differences in the lives of student applicants and their families, we could not be happier with the growth of our reach this cycle. In 2023, we shattered our previous application record and received more than 300 submissions, seeing an increase of nearly double year-over-year. We are truly elated by the overwhelming number of responses. We were also inspired by the thoughtful essays, impressive resumes, and acclaimed recommendations we received. These talented students represent the next generation of diverse innovators, which signifies the importance of scholarships that support science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Cadence is proud to contribute these funds as part of our mission to create an inclusive environment that fosters a range of perspectives across the tech industry. Each awardee is currently pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in a technical field such as computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, or electronic engineering. They were selected based on their leadership skills, recognition of their accomplishments, endorsement from professors, and their drive to shape the world of technology.

Throughout these blog posts, we look forward to highlighting the individual stories of our recipients and learning more about the ways they aim to impact technology in their careers.

Congratulations to this year's 28 Cadence Diversity in Technology scholarship recipients!