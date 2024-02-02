Philippine Budget Airline Changes Singapore Flight Number To 1989 For Taylor Swift Concerts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Cebu Pacific, a low-cost airline in the Philippines, changed one of its Singapore-bound plane's flight number to 5J 1989, ahead of multi-awarded singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concerts in March.

1989 is in reference to American singer's birth year and the title of her Grammy-winning fifth album.

The Airbus A321-271NX, originally operating with the flight number 5J 813, will carry the temporary number for the first nine days of March. Meanwhile, other Singapore-bound flights on the airline maintain their original numbers.

Departing from Manila at 5:25 am, the flight is scheduled to arrive in Singapore four hours later, coinciding with Swift's performances at Singapore's National Stadium on March 2-4 and 7-9.

The airline said it aims to make the journey a memorable one, aligning with the spirit of Swift's iconic music and the anticipation surrounding her highly acclaimed "Eras Tour."

Cebu Pacific has informed passengers who had previously booked the flight under the original number, 5J 813, about this change.