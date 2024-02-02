Chairman Of The National Assembly Of The Supreme Assembly Of Tajikistan Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Chairman of the National Assembly of the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Tajikistan HE Rustami Emomali arrived in Doha on Friday morning to attend part of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 matches.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by the Director of the Department of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim Yousif Fakhro, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Qatar HE Khisrav Sohibzoda.
