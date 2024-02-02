               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chairman Of The National Assembly Of The Supreme Assembly Of Tajikistan Arrives In Doha


2/2/2024 2:01:44 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairman of the National Assembly of the Supreme Assembly of the Republic of Tajikistan HE Rustami Emomali arrived in Doha on Friday morning to attend part of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 matches.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by the Director of the Department of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim Yousif Fakhro, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Qatar HE Khisrav Sohibzoda.

MENAFN02022024000063011010ID1107803052

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search