Indian Navy Thrawts Yet Another Piracy Attempt Rescues Pakistan, Iranian Crew

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Navy foiled yet another piracy attempt near East of Somalia, and has rescued Iranian and Pakistani nationals from captivity, the Defence spokesperson said on Friday.

Information regarding piracy attempts on the fishing vessel FV Omari was monitored on January 31, the Navy said and accordingly, its drone, undertaking surveillance in the area, successfully located FV Omari and INS Sharda, deployed for an anti-piracy mission in the region, was diverted to intercept the boat pirates had boarded FV Omaril, an Iranian-flagged vessel, and held the crew as hostages to the statement of the Indian Navy,“INS Sharada intercepted the vessel in the early hours of Friday and used her integral helicopter and boats to coerce the pirates for the safe release of crew along with the vessel. The ship has ensured the successful release of the crew, comprising 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals, along with the boat”\"Relentless efforts by Indian Naval platforms, mission deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations, continue to save precious life at sea, symbolising Indian Navy's resolve towards safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea,\" the Indian Navy said incident comes on the heels of similar operations, where the Indian Navy carried out two major rescue operations within 36 hours and rescued two hijacked fishing vessels and crew members, including 17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani nationals.(With ANI inputs)

