Divestment Targets Are A Thing Of The Past, Says Top Official

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: The government will no longer include disinvestment and asset sales targets in the Union budget in future, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary in the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam), said in an interaction on Friday. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's interim budget, presented on Thursday, was the first such instance.

