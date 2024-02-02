Charts Throw Up Worry Lines After Nifty Kisses Record

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Mumbai: The benchmark Nifty index hit a fresh record high on Friday but closed sharply lower, suggesting the recent upward trend may be about to reverse in the short term, technical analysts said. This will be confirmed if the index closes below Friday's lows on Monday.

