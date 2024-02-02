               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
For Apple India, The Secret Sauce May Be In Enterprise Deals


2/2/2024 2:01:32 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Apple India's overall revenue in FY24 could increase by 70%, powered by a strong double-digit growth in iPhone sales through 2023. However, costly iPhones and Macs, combined with weak enterprise partnerships crimping deals with firms for its laptops pose near-term risks to the US-based company that aims to produce a quarter of its iPhones in India by 2025.

