For Apple India, The Secret Sauce May Be In Enterprise Deals

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "New Delhi: Apple India's overall revenue in FY24 could increase by 70%, powered by a strong double-digit growth in iPhone sales through 2023. However, costly iPhones and Macs, combined with weak enterprise partnerships crimping deals with firms for its laptops pose near-term risks to the US-based company that aims to produce a quarter of its iPhones in India by 2025.

