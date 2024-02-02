Putin's Ally Predicts Potential Threats To Presidential Challengers, Cites Poisoning Concerns

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Russia is set to go to the polls in a few weeks time as Vladimir Putin completes his six-year term as President. The populist leader has decided to run for office once again and the early surveys and exit polls suggest another sweeping majority for the incumbent. The lack of a strong opposition face has also contributed to the chances for Putin to come back.



Boris Nadezhdin has decided to stand against Vladimir Putin in the upcoming elections. The former member of the State Duma has revealed that he has the 10,000 voter signatures to qualify for standing in the Presidential election. The leader has voiced his concerns about the Ukraine war which is having a grave impact on the Russian economy.

A close ally of Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Solovyov made sensational revelations of what might happen to Boris Nadezhdin if he ran against the incumbent. The prominent face in the Russian media revealed that the opposition leader could be put in prison and even poisoned similar to Alexi Navalny.

Vladimir Solovyov said,“In a human sense, for me, this is a big disappointment. I've known Borya for about 25 years. It's funny to suppose that in our country, Borya thinks he could suddenly be elected president. It's clear that there are zero chances. You'll be thrown into prison and that'll be the end of it!

The government will raise your poor children! Are you an idiot?... There was a Berlin patient, and now there will be another one from Dolgoprudny [Nadezhdin's hometown]. The fate of Navalny and Kara-Murza awaits him. No one will care-he's in prison, so be it. Is Borya doomed to spend his older years in prison? And for free.”

There has been a history of poisoning of prominent leaders of the opposition in Russia. Alexi Navalny was gaining momentum and support from people in Russia and the West. He vowed to end the reign of Vladimir Putin. Alexi Navalny was then poisoned on a flight en route to Germany.