               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Thalapathy Vijay To Jayalalithaa: 7 Tamil Actors Who Joined Politics


2/2/2024 2:00:52 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Recently actor Vijay joined politics and launched his own party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'. Let's look at 7 film stars who have forayed into the world of politics

Thalapathy Vijay to Jayalalithaa: 7 Tamil actors who joined politics

Recently actor Vijay joined politics and launched his own party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'. Let's look at 7 film stars who have forayed into the world of politics

Thalapathy Vijay

Tamil actor Vijay joined politics and launched his own party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam' today

M.G Ramachandran

The superstar was the founder of AIADMK and was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for three times

Jayalalithaa

She attained a cult status in Tamil politics and joined AIADMK. She went on to become the CM of Tamil Nadu for 6 times untill her death in 2016

Kaman Haasan

He entered politics through his party Makkal Needhi Maiam. He contested from South Coimbatore constituency in 2021 but lost

Udhayanidhi Stalin

M.K Stalin's son
Udhayanidhi Stalin joined active politics in 2019 during the Loksabha elections

Vijayakanth

The late Vijayakanth formed the centre-left party DMDK and joined politics in 2006

Sivaji Ganesan

The actor had previously joined DMK but fell out eventually. He later joined the Indian National Congress

MENAFN02022024007385015968ID1107803026

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search