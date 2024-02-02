Thalapathy Vijay to Jayalalithaa: 7 Tamil actors who joined politics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Recently actor Vijay joined politics and launched his own party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'. Let's look at 7 film stars who have forayed into the world of politics

Tamil actor Vijay joined politics and launched his own party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam' today

The superstar was the founder of AIADMK and was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for three times

She attained a cult status in Tamil politics and joined AIADMK. She went on to become the CM of Tamil Nadu for 6 times untill her death in 2016

He entered politics through his party Makkal Needhi Maiam. He contested from South Coimbatore constituency in 2021 but lost

M.K Stalin's son

Udhayanidhi Stalin joined active politics in 2019 during the Loksabha elections

The late Vijayakanth formed the centre-left party DMDK and joined politics in 2006

The actor had previously joined DMK but fell out eventually. He later joined the Indian National Congress