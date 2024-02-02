Davis Cup: Indian Team Firm Favourites Against Pakistan In Historic Clash After 60 Years

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a historic Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie, India and Pakistan are set to clash on the grass courts of Islamabad after a hiatus of 60 years. Despite India's top singles players being absent, the visitors are still considered favourites in this eagerly anticipated encounter, which is taking place amidst heightened security measures.

Also read:

Low-key atmosphere surrounds historic Davis Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Islamabad

The choice of grass courts in Islamabad, known for their fast pace and low bounce, underscores Pakistan's strategy to leverage the strengths of their players against the Indian contingent. Notably, N Sriram Balaji, a doubles specialist, has been tasked with singles play alongside India's top singles player, Ramkumar Ramanathan, on the opening day on Saturday, February 3.

The decision to deploy Balaji over other options like Niki Poonacha reflects a tactical consideration based on court dynamics. On grass courts with low bounce, taller players like Poonacha may encounter difficulties, potentially disrupting their rhythm. Balaji's experience, including recent participation in the Australian Open and a preparatory camp in New Delhi, bolsters India's confidence in him as a singles contender.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, known for his prowess in serving and volleying, finds himself on familiar ground with grass courts. His impressive track record, including a career-best performance at the ATP250 final in Newport, underscores his adaptability to this surface.