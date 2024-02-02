U-Haul Operating At 3 Former AA Mini Warehouse And Storage Locations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MISHAWAKA, Ind., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® acquired three former AA Mini Warehouse and Storage facilities to better meet the self-storage needs of its customers in St. Joseph County.

The properties were acquired on Jan. 16.

U-Haul Storage of Douglas Road located at 5510 Shaughn St. is managed by on-site U-Haul personnel.

U-Haul Storage on McKinley Ave. located at 816 E. McKinley Ave., as well as U-Haul Storage of Grape Road located at 5213 Grape Road, will be operated remotely by the Douglas Road staff.

Between the three facilities U-Haul customers now have access to 1,056 additional self-storage rooms in Mishawaka. Extended-hours storage access is available.

"We're excited to offer our customers in St. Joseph County more locations to meet demand for our trusted self-storage products," said Ray Powell, U-Haul Company of N. Indiana and S. Cook County president. "All of these locations are within five miles of Notre Dame. Students rely on U-Haul and serving the fluctuating college population in the South Bend area is important to us."

Customers should call U-Haul Storage of Douglas Road at (574) 259-0335 for self-storage inquiries at any of the three facilities. Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes®

that are shared hundreds of times before

being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year .

