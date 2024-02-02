2 FUR DOODIE UNLEASHES INNOVATIVE DOG PRODUCT AT BARK IN THE PARK 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

2 Fur Doodie, a company dedicated to enhancing the bond

between dogs and their owners, is excited to announce its official debut and product launch at

the

2024

Bark

in

the

Park

event

in

Tampa,

FL,

presented

by

the

Humane

Society

of

Tampa

Bay

on

Saturday,

February

10th

from 11am-3pm

EST.

Bark

in

the

Park,

recognized

as

Tampa's

favorite pet

and

family-friendly

festival,

provides the perfect backdrop for 2 Fur Doodie to introduce its revolutionary product designed to make walks

more enjoyable

for

both

dogs

and

their

human companions.

At

the

event,

2

Fur

Doodie

will

be

introducing

the

innovative

"2 Fur

Doodie

Pocket

Pouch,"

a double pouch harness that allows dog owners to enjoy hands-free walks with their furry friends.

The pocket pouch features a built-in bag dispenser and elastic pouches, making it convenient to

handle

"Doodie"

while on

the

go.

"We created 2 Fur Doodie with the idea of making dog walking more enjoyable for both you and your furry friend. We are so excited to launch 2 Fur Doodie

at

'Bark

in

the

Park.'

Our

heartfelt gratitude goes to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay for their support," expressed Steve and

Dawn

Rosencrans,

founders of

2

Fur

Doodie.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the product firsthand, with samples on display.

Additionally, the official website has been launched, providing a platform for dog lovers to learn

more about this groundbreaking product. Don't miss the chance to join 2 Fur Doodie at Bark in the Park for an unforgettable experience of innovation and celebration of the bond between dogs and their owners. Visit

to

learn

more.

About

2

Fur

Doodie:

2 Fur Doodie was created by dog lovers with the aim of enhancing the joy of dog walking. The company is committed to providing quality products that prioritize the comfort and well-being of dogs, allowing both owners and their furry friends to enjoy every adventure together.

Press Contact:

Steve

Rosencrans

2

Fur

Doodie,

Co-founder

[email protected]

SOURCE 2 Fur Doodie