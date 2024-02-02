2 FUR DOODIE UNLEASHES INNOVATIVE DOG PRODUCT AT BARK IN THE PARK 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
2 Fur Doodie, a company dedicated to enhancing the bond
between dogs and their owners, is excited to announce its official debut and product launch at
the
2024
Bark
in
the
Park
event
in
Tampa,
FL,
presented
by
the
Humane
Society
of
Tampa
Bay
on
Saturday,
February
10th
from 11am-3pm
EST.
Bark
in
the
Park,
recognized
as
Tampa's
favorite pet
and
family-friendly
festival,
provides the perfect backdrop for 2 Fur Doodie to introduce its revolutionary product designed to make walks
more enjoyable
for
both
dogs
and
their
human companions.
At
the
event,
2
Fur
Doodie
will
be
introducing
the
innovative
"2 Fur
Doodie
Pocket
Pouch,"
a double pouch harness that allows dog owners to enjoy hands-free walks with their furry friends.
The pocket pouch features a built-in bag dispenser and elastic pouches, making it convenient to
handle
"Doodie"
while on
the
go.
"We created 2 Fur Doodie with the idea of making dog walking more enjoyable for both you and your furry friend. We are so excited to launch 2 Fur Doodie
at
'Bark
in
the
Park.'
Our
heartfelt gratitude goes to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay for their support," expressed Steve and
Dawn
Rosencrans,
founders of
2
Fur
Doodie.
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the product firsthand, with samples on display.
Additionally, the official website has been launched, providing a platform for dog lovers to learn
more about this groundbreaking product. Don't miss the chance to join 2 Fur Doodie at Bark in the Park for an unforgettable experience of innovation and celebration of the bond between dogs and their owners. Visit
to
learn
more.
About
2
Fur
Doodie:
2 Fur Doodie was created by dog lovers with the aim of enhancing the joy of dog walking. The company is committed to providing quality products that prioritize the comfort and well-being of dogs, allowing both owners and their furry friends to enjoy every adventure together.
Press Contact:
Steve
Rosencrans
2
Fur
Doodie,
Co-founder
[email protected]
SOURCE 2 Fur Doodie
MENAFN02022024003732001241ID1107803022
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.