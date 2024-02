ALLEGIANT TRAVEL ANNOUNCES TIME CHANGE FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 EARNINGS CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT ) has changed the time of its previously announced earnings conference call due to a scheduling conflict. The call will now be Monday, February 5 at 3:00 p.m. EST. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the company's Investor Relations website homepage at . The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" section of the site.



Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT ) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart,

focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most.

Since 1999,

Allegiant Air

has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations

with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant. Media information, including photos, is available at



