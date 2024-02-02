Signals To Host Revtech Summit Spring 2024, A Virtual B2B Leadership Event With Top Industry Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Signals to host the RevTech Summit, a FREE, one-day, virtual online summit with 30+ experts expected to speak.

- Billy Bateman, Co-Founder of SignalsSILICON SLOPES, UT, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Signals , the leading AI marketing tool, announced the highly anticipated, free, virtual RevTech Summit, taking place on February 21st, 2024, at 9 a.m. PST. The speakers include some of the most prominent experts in the industry with valuable insights and experience. The Summit will kick off with the anticipated Keynote session given by Henry Shuck, CEO of ZoomInfo, and hosted by David Elkington, Founder of InsideSales and Co-Founder of Silicon Slopes.Attendees of the Summit will have access to live and pre-recorded sessions during the event and on-demand covering topics including leveraging AI in the B2B industry, tactics to maximize revenue, discussions on the latest trends, and advancements in technology.Featured Speakers:. Sangram Vajre, CEO and Co-Founder at GTM Partners. Brandee Sanders, CMO at Revenue. Latané Conant, CMO at 6sense. Will Allred, CEO of Lavender. Megan Bowen, CEO of Refine Labs. Billy Bateman, Co-Founder of Signals. Kacie Jenkins, SVP of Marketing at Sendoso. Tim Harsch, CEO and Co-Founder of Owler. Jen Igartua, CEO and Founder of GoNimbly. Mollie Bodensteiner, Founder of Mollie Bodensteiner Solutions. Lisa Kelly, Founding Member of RevRoom. Steve Eror, Head of Sales at Signals. Mckay Allen, CMO at Kenect. Andre Yee, Founder of Triblio. DeAnna Ransom, CMO at Red Monkey Consulting. Heidi Barnett, CEO of Applicant Pro. Kyle Coleman, CMO at Copy. Jared Robin, Co-Founder of RevGenius. Whitney Parker Mitchell, CEO of Beacon Digital Marketing. Dan Caffee, CEO of Voze. Darryl Praill, Chief Marketing Officer at Agorapulse. Anne Murlowski, Vice President at Terminus. Jenna Chambers, Vice President of TerminusThe RevTech Summit is a must-attend event that will be broadcast from revtechsummit , YouTube, and LinkedIn , providing attendees with easy access from anywhere. In addition to the presentations, we are thrilled to announce the RevTech Awards. These awards recognize individuals who have contributed to Revolutionizing Technology. 65 exceptional RevTech nominees across various categories, including Architects, Practitioners, Thought Leaders, and Strategists. You can vote for winners at revtechsummi and register for free.About Signals:Signals is a pioneering, award-winning Analytics and AI solution that allows you to segment, identify, and convert web traffic with automated workflows. This allows businesses to cut through the noise and make better use of their marketing automation and one-to-one sales motions. Signals is trusted and used by industry-leading tech companies such as ObservePoint, OpenTable, DOMO, Owler, and more. Signals have helped their customers create highly qualified leads, by using AI to interpret the buyer's signals. Learn about your future buyers at getsignals.

