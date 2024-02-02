Celebrating Excellence In Audio: Universal Audio Congratulates 2024 GRAMMY® Nominees In Music Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey)SCOTTS VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of the 66th GRAMMY Awards®, Universal Audio (UA) extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the nominees, showcasing an extraordinary spectrum of talent. This year, UA-powered artists and music production professionals are nominated across GRAMMY® Categories.Producer of the Year, Non-Classical nominee Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey) states, "Universal Audio's tools have truly played an integral role in shaping the unique sonic landscape of my albums."Universal Audio is committed to thrilling and inspiring music makers worldwide with timeless sound and impeccable craftsmanship. UA's industry-leading Apollo audio interfaces , LUNA recording suite, and industry-standard UAD plugins have become the go-to choice for professionals who demand excellence in their craft.Universal Audio's success is marked by both a posthumous Technical GRAMMY® Award in 2000 for the company's founder, Bill Putnam Sr., and a 2009 GRAMMY® Award for contributions to music production technology. These accolades have established UA as a multi-decade leader in the audio technology consistently delivering the highest caliber of sound.Universal Audio CEO Bill Putnam Jr. states,“It's incredible to see our tools in the hands of so many artists, engineers, and producers, especially when their work gets recognized at top-tier events like the GRAMMY Awards®. We're honored to be part of so many creative journeys and congratulate all of the outstanding nominees this year.”The 66th GRAMMY Awards® will take place at Los Angeles' Crypto Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. The ceremony will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT.Universal Audio extends enthusiastic congratulations to all the nominees whose dedication to excellence has resulted in these remarkable nominations.As the 66th GRAMMY Awards® approach, Universal Audio celebrates the exceptionally talented individuals who have earned well-deserved nominations. Congratulations are extended to all the nominees for their remarkable achievements, and Universal Audio looks forward to the awards ceremony, where the music industry's finest will be honored on this prestigious stage.____________________________________________________________________________________________Learn more about Universal Audio:Learn more about the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards:____________________________________________________________________________________________About Universal Audio Inc.Universal Audio (UA) is a pioneer in audio and music production tools, with a rich 60-year history of craftsmanship and innovation. UA today enables millions of audio and music creators worldwide, with industry-standard Apollo and Volt recording interfaces, UAD plug-ins, UAFX pedals, advanced audio machine learning, LUNA recording suite, and UA Custom Shop hardware. UA is headquartered in Scotts Valley, California, with passionate employees worldwide - united by our goal of "Inspiring Sound for Generations."

