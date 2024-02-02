Westminster Abbey to Edinburgh castle: 7 historical monuments in UK

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The United Kingdom, steeped in history and culture, boasts iconic monuments that echo its rich heritage. From the enigmatic Stonehenge and historic Tower of London to the majestic Westminster Abbey and the medieval charm of Edinburgh Castle, these landmarks weave a tapestry of the UK's enduring legacy

Located in Wiltshire, England, Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument dating back to around 3000 BCE. Its iconic stone circle remains a mystery

Dominating the skyline of Edinburgh, Scotland, Edinburgh Castle is a historic fortress that has witnessed centuries of Scottish history. It houses the Crown Jewels of Scotland

Situated on banks of River Thames, Tower of London is a historic castle that has served various purposes throughout its long history, including as a royal palace, prison, fortress

Built by the Romans in the 2nd century AD, Hadrian's Wall stretches across northern England, from the North Sea to the Irish Sea. It was a defensive fortification

The official residence of the British monarch in London, Buckingham Palace is an iconic symbol of the British monarchy

Medieval cathedral is seat of Archbishop of Canterbury, the mother church of the worldwide Anglican Communion. It has a rich history, including murder of Archbishop Thomas Becket

Westminster Abbey is a Gothic church that has been the site of numerous royal weddings, coronations, and burials. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site