Amrit Udyan Is Now Open: Know How To Book Online Tickets, Other Deets

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Formerly known as "Mughal Gardens," Amrit Udyan is one of Rashtrapati Bhavan's most popular tourist attractions. Known for its spectacular floral displays and lush surroundings, this magical garden is open

to the public on February 2, 2024, as part of the Udyan Utsav celebration.





The public can visit Amrit Udyan between February 2 and March 31, 2024. The garden will be closed every Monday for routine maintenance.

The garden is open to visitors starting at 10

a.m. till 5 p.m.

The garden will close at 4 p.m., and visitors must enter by then.

Visit the official Rashtrapati Bhavan website (). Move to the Amrit Udyan section.

Opt for Book Your Visit Now.

Choose your preferred date & time slot, then click "Continue." Specify the number of individuals in each age group and proceed. Provide mobile no for OTP verification. Verify OTP.

After OTP verification, download, save and print a copy of the ticket. The tickets can also be purchased at the registration/information center outside Gate No. 35.

Feb 22- differently abled & visually challenged persons, Feb 23- personnel of defence, paramilitary & police forces, March 1- women, tribals & women SHGs, March 5- orphan children.