IND Vs ENG, 2Nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Master-Class Guides India To 336/6 On Day 1 As Other Batters Falter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Yashasvi Jaiswal exhibited remarkable confidence as he remained unbeaten on 179 runs off 257 balls, single-handedly propelling India to 336 for six on the opening day of the second Test against England in Vishakhapatnam on Friday. His performance solidified his position as India's top-order batsman for the foreseeable future.

In contrast to the series opener, Jaiswal ensured that he capitalized on his strong start by converting it into a substantial hundred. However, the rest of the Indian batting lineup failed to capitalize on the favorable batting conditions.

At just 22 years old, Jaiswal now boasts two centuries and two half-centuries in only his 10th Test innings. His exceptional innings, which included 17 boundaries and five sixes, saw him partnered with R Ashwin (5) at stumps.

In the final session, India managed to accumulate 111 runs but lost three wickets, including those of Axar Patel (27 off 51) and K S Bharat (17 off 23). Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed, both debutants for England, each claimed two wickets.

During his debut innings, Rajat Patidar (32 off 72) was dismissed after playing onto his stumps while defending against leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed. The day saw a total of 93 overs bowled, with four spinners being utilized.

Trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, India aims to reach a total of at least 500 on day two, subsequently applying pressure on the England batsmen on a pitch anticipated to display variable bounce starting from day three.

Despite conditions favoring the batsmen, the opening day witnessed sporadic instances of the ball keeping low. However, it remained largely conducive for batting. The injury to Ravindra Jadeja has elongated India's tail, necessitating contributions from the lower order if they are to approach the 500-run mark.

In his return game since July last year, veteran James Anderson emerged as England's most economical and impactful bowler, registering figures of 17-3-30-1.

Despite the presence of England's relatively inexperienced spin attack, featuring debutant Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, and Joe Root, the bowlers struggled to capitalize on the surface.

Of the spinners, 20-year-old Bashir stood out, utilizing his tall stature to generate additional bounce. Standing at 6'4", the off-spinner claimed the prized wicket of Rohit Sharma in the first session and later had Axar caught at backward point towards the day's end.

In the second session, Jaiswal altered the momentum of the innings with his captivating strokeplay, propelling India to 225 for three with a collection of 122 runs in 32 overs.

After taking 89 balls to secure his half-century in the morning session, the young batsman required another 62 deliveries to complete his second Test century.

Jaiswal's innings was characterized by his ability to maneuver along the ground and execute aerial shots with equal fluency.

A testament to his fearless approach came when he confidently stepped out to launch left-arm spinner Tom Hartley for a six over long-on to reach the three-figure mark.

As he raised his arms in celebration, the Vizag crowd and his teammates applauded his remarkable achievement.

In the initial phase of his innings, Jaiswal predominantly played cuts against the spinners, but he transitioned to drives and lofted shots in the second session.

His primary target was Hartley, whom he attacked aggressively, securing three consecutive fours in the 45th over. These shots included elegant drives past the bowler and through extra cover. Notably, his inside-out shots, especially the six off Joe Root, added to the spectacle.

Jaiswal formed a solid 90-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (27 off 59 balls), who once again fell short of converting a promising start into a substantial score.

It was expected that Anderson would resort to the short ball strategy against Iyer, who managed to handle it effectively on the day. However, attempting to cut one from Hartley, Iyer only managed to under-edge it to Ben Foakes, who took a sharp catch behind the stumps.

Earlier in the morning session, Bashir dismissed Rohit Sharma, caught at leg slip, as the cautious hosts reached 103 for two at lunch.

Shubman Gill seemed to be in good form, contributing 34 runs off 46 balls, before James Anderson claimed his wicket with an exceptional delivery caught behind the stumps. The inability to convert the promising start is likely to increase pressure on the talented youngster.



India, as expected, opted to bat first on a flat surface and introduced three changes to their playing eleven, drafting in Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar in place of K L Rahul, Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj, respectively.

Opening batsmen Rohit and Jaiswal started cautiously, particularly in the initial hour of play, accumulating only 40 runs from 16 overs.

England initiated their bowling attack with their sole pacer in the lineup, Anderson, accompanied by off-spinner Root. Anderson displayed precision and economy in his initial spell, conceding merely six runs in five overs.

Although the pitch offered minimal assistance, the 41-year-old veteran made life challenging for Rohit by targeting his stumps. Rohit, uncharacteristically subdued, refrained from aggressive strokes, concluding his innings without a boundary.

The Indian captain's dismissal occurred in the 18th over when off-spinner Bashir extracted sharp turn, prompting Rohit to flick the ball directly into the hands of Ollie Pope stationed at leg-slip.