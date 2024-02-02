JDS Delegation Files Complaint Against Magadi MLA Balakrishna For Electoral Intimidation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) According to the delegation, Balakrishna's remarks amount to clear intimidation of the public and an attempt to influence their voting behavior. In their complaint, the JDS delegation cited the Representation of the People Act, which grants the Election Commission the authority to revoke the recognition of a political party if it violates the provisions of the Constitution of India or the Representation of the People Act, 1951. They argued that Balakrishna's statement constitutes a violation of electoral laws and warrants action.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, speaking to the media after filing the complaint, emphasised the seriousness of the issue, stating that Balakrishna's statement not only violates electoral laws but also goes against the principles of democracy and the spirit of fair elections. Urging the Election Commission to take swift and decisive action against Balakrishna and the Congress party, he asserted that such behavior cannot be tolerated.



The JDS delegation also raised concerns about the alleged approval of Balakrishna's statement by senior leaders of the Congress party, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi. They accused the Congress of being anti-country and anti-Karnataka, asserting that the public is aware of the true nature of Congressmen and is unlikely to support the party in the upcoming elections.

Furthermore, Nikhil Kumaraswamy condemned recent remarks made by MP DK Suresh, describing them as detrimental to the sovereignty of the country. He called for legal action against Suresh for spreading false information.