Is Anushka Shetty married to Prabhas? Stars' Deepfake video goes viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anushka Shetty's Deepfake Video: The viral video showed Anushka Shetty married to Bahubali actor Prabhas and even had children together. Parents mulling legal action

The rising manufacture and distribution of Deepfake videos and photos depicting actress Rasmika Mandanna has frightened celebrities, even after the arrest of the perpetrator.

Anushka Shetty was the latest victim of hateful content.

Anushka was recently caught up in a deepfake issue.

Unnecessary suspicions and curiosity about Anushka's personal life were spread by the deep fake content, which incorrectly implied that she was involved in new marriage pictures.

Her family was said to have approved of the alleged marriage as well. These accusations were unfounded, yet they nonetheless attracted attention on social media.



The deepfake video showed Anushka Shetty married to actor Prabhas and they even have children together.



Despite reports that they may sue the person who spread false photos, Anushka's family did not talk to the public about the incident.

