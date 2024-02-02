               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Is Anushka Shetty Married To Prabhas? Stars' Deepfake Video Goes Viral


2/2/2024 2:00:26 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anushka Shetty's Deepfake Video: The viral video showed Anushka Shetty married to Bahubali actor Prabhas and even had children together. Parents mulling legal action

Is Anushka Shetty married to Prabhas? Stars' Deepfake video goes viral

The rising manufacture and distribution of Deepfake videos and photos depicting actress Rasmika Mandanna has frightened celebrities, even after the arrest of the perpetrator.

Is Anushka Shetty married to Prabhas? Stars' Deepfake video goes viral

Anushka Shetty was the latest victim of hateful content.
Anushka was recently caught up in a deepfake issue.

Is Anushka Shetty married to Prabhas? Stars' Deepfake video goes viral

Unnecessary suspicions and curiosity about Anushka's personal life were spread by the deep fake content, which incorrectly implied that she was involved in new marriage pictures.

Is Anushka Shetty married to Prabhas? Stars' Deepfake video goes viral

Her family was said to have approved of the alleged marriage as well. These accusations were unfounded, yet they nonetheless attracted attention on social media.

Is Anushka Shetty married to Prabhas? Stars' Deepfake video goes viral

The deepfake video showed Anushka Shetty married to actor Prabhas and they even have children together.

Is Anushka Shetty married to Prabhas? Stars' Deepfake video goes viral

Despite reports that they may sue the person who spread false photos, Anushka's family did not talk to the public about the incident.

MENAFN02022024007385015968ID1107802997

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search