SPOTTED: Ranbir Kapoor To KL Rahul; Celebs Elevate Style Game


2/2/2024 2:00:24 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, KL Rahul, Sohail Khan to Raveena Tandon were spotted throughout the day in the city. Let's check out their pictures

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon, in a white t-shirt and black jacket was spotted outside Mumbai Airport

Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri

Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri was spotted outside Mumbai Airport. The duo along with
Dipika Chikhlia had re-created the iconic Ramayana few days back at Ayodhya

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan was spotted in a grey and blue sweatshirt and black pants at Mumbai airport

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda was spotted in a white t-shirt and blue denims in the city

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi wore white trackuit for her airport look

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar opted for a white top and black lower as she was spotted at the airport

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a mast as he was papped at the airport with Arjun Kapoor

KL Rahul

Indian cricketer KL Rahul arrived at the airport in a brown sweatshirt and lower

