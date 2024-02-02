Queen Elizabeth's Custom Range Rover Hits Sales Floor - Unveiling The Jaw Dropping Royal Price Tag

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A custom-made Range Rover extensively used by Queen Elizabeth is up for grabs in the UK. The sale of the Royal Range Rover is being organized by the Bramley Auctioneers with a jaw-dropping price tag. The blue Range Rover was also used for hosting global leaders during state visits by the late Queen.

The vehicle was used during then-US President Barack Obama's visit to the UK. When Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama arrived in Windsor. The Queen accompanied them on their ride to a private dinner hosted by the Royal Family at Windsor Castle. The photos of the visit are shared by Bramley Auctioneers in their Instagram post revealing the sale.

The Range Rover has incredible facilities that one would've never imagined. It has a black leather interior and comes with a black diamond finish. The car has fixed steps that have been adapted to the needs of the user while also coming up with incredible security facilities. It is also more accessible due to the comfort level of the late Queen.

The Range Rover has run up to 18,000 miles and doesn't require servicing until March 2024. One of the most unique features of the sale is that the buyer will get the same number plate that was used by the Royal Family previously. In most cases, the number plate is withdrawn after the sale by the Royal Family but the Range Rover sale will have its original number plate

- OU16 XVH.

The sale ad on Bramley Auctioneers reads,“Land Rovers and Range Rovers that have seen service with the Royal Household normally always have the vehicle registration numbers changed once out of service, this is so that the vehicle's prior use can never be confirmed, however, this example still retains its original registration number, that being OU16 XVH, making it a unique opportunity to acquire a Range Rover with undisputed Royal and Presidential provenance.”