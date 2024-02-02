World Cancer Day: Namma Metro Services To Start At 4.30 Am On February 4 For CANWALK And Runathon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced an early kickstart to their metro services on February 4th, in light of the World Cancer Day Runathon events. The CANWALK and XL Runathon, scheduled for Sunday, are expected to draw a significant number of participants from the city.

To facilitate seamless travel for the public attending the World Cancer Day events, BMRCL decided to commence metro train services from 4:30 am instead of the usual 7:00 am at all four terminal stations. This move aims to provide a hassle-free commuting experience for those looking to join the noble cause on February 4, 2024.

Typically beginning its services at 7 am on Sundays, BMRCL has recognized the importance of accommodating the increased participation expected for the Runathon events. This early start set two and a half hours ahead of the regular schedule, demonstrates the BMRCL's commitment to the people.

The decision to advance the metro services aligns to encourage more people to join the CANWALK and XL Runathon, organized to raise awareness about cancer on a global scale.

