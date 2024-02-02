JD-U MLA Claims Whoever Gets His Support Will Win Polls By Big Margin

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 2 (IANS) Controversial JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal claimed on Friday that the leaders who get his support will win the elections by a big margin.

Mandal also claimed that due to his support, leaders like Sakuni Choudhary, Shahnawaz Hussain, Renu Devi, Ajay Mandal and others had won Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the past.

The JD-U leader claimed that he will win the Lok Sabha elections from Bhagalpur by a margin of 3 lakh votes.

Interacting with mediapersons in Bhagalpur, Mandal said:“Who ever gets my support will easily win the elections. I have made Sakuni Choudhary, Shahnawaz Hussain and Renu Devi MPs and MLAs from Bhagalpur.”

Mandal also slammed Congress MLA Ajit Sharma, saying that that the latter won the elections due to money power.

“I will contest the Lok Sabha elections and take a lead of 3 lakh votes to win the polls,” he said.

When asked if RJD may break the JD-U and form the government in Bihar, Mandal said:“JD-U is intact and no one can break it. But NItish Kumar will not become the Chief Minister again.”

Mandal is known for making controversial comments.

Recently, he had said that Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi might be guilty in the land-for-jobs scam, but their children Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti and others are innocent and are being unnecessarily harassed by the Enforcement Directorate.

--IANS

ajk/arm