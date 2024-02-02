Plea In Court Seeks Action Against Cong MP For 'South India As Separate Country' Remark

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 3 (IANS) A petition was submitted on Friday at a court in Karnataka seeking action against Congress MP D.K. Suresh for his alleged 'south India as separate country' remark while criticising the Central government after the Interim Budget was presented on Thursday.

D.K. Suresh -- brother of Karntaka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, had hit out at the Centre over fund allocation, claiming there was a partiality against the southern states compared to the north, and if that continues, a separate country's demand may arise.

On his alleged remarks, a petition has been submitted by BJP leader Vikas P. at a court in Mangaluru city.

The petitioner has sought action under the provision of IPC Section 124A. The petitioner has also urged the court to issue directions to register an FIR against and investigate the matter with the Mangaluru North Police Station Officer.

Vikas said: "MP Suresh has made anti-national and seditious statements. The complaint was submitted to the Police Commissioner of Mangaluru and Mangaluru North Police Station. Now, the petition is taken to the court.

"In spite of being a Parliamentarian, he has spoken about dividing the country. He had given encouragement to separatist forces and his remark was total disrespect to the Constitution. There is no difference between the separatists and MP Suresh."

He further said: "I have complete faith in the judicial system. The court has adjourned the matter to February 7."

D.K. Suresh, a Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, stirred a controversy by claiming that discrimination is done "on the lines of north India and south India and if it continues, the country will have to be divided".

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Thursday, Suresh reacting to the Interim Budget, said the money of south India is allotted to north India.

"Because of this, we are facing financial difficulties. If this continues, we will have to raise a voice to make south India a separate nation," Suresh said.

