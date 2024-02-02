Mindvalley Launches First Fully Immersive Meditation And Personal Development App On Apple's Vision Pro

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mindvalley is solo immersive Personal Development App Included on

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and LONDON and NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindvalley , the leading personal growth platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking fully immersive meditation and personal development app on Vision Pro, Apple's revolutionary spatial computing headset.

The app, jointly developed by Mindvalley and Oscar-winning creative studio, Framestore, represents a major breakthrough in personal development. With the integration of state-of-the-art virtual reality and audio technologies, users can now experience fully immersive meditations in breathtaking natural environments such as forests, deserts, and mountains. Additionally, the app offers a unique feature allowing users to practice and improve their public speaking skills through fully immersive simulations, in addition to Mindvalley's extensive library of episodic personal growth content; Quests.

Vishen, Founder and CEO of Mindvalley. "Mindvalley was founded to help people push the boundaries of innovation and personal growth. By combining our passion for transformation with Apple's cutting-edge technology, this app has the potential to revolutionize the way people approach meditation and personal growth."

Mindvalley and Apple at the Vision Pro Developer Labs brought together two innovative forces in their respective industries. Mindvalley, known for its expansive library of online courses and programs, has impacted over 20 million lives worldwide by helping individuals unlock their full potential. Apple, renowned for its commitment to revolutionizing technology and creating seamless user experiences through its range of products and services, is on a continuous path of innovation.

Mindvalley worked closely with Apple Worldwide Developer Relations in Singapore to integrate Vision Pro's extraordinary capabilities with Mindvalley's transformational content. Vision Pro offers high-quality displays, immersive environments, spatial audio, and advanced eye tracking, which were incorporated into the Mindvalley app to ensure an unparalleled level of immersion and interactivity.

"It was an honor to work with Apple's amazing team in Singapore to gain unprecedented access to the Vision Pro as we developed the app," said Manon Dave, Chief Product Officer of Mindvalley and Creative Technology Director at Framestore. "Vision Pro is the next step in personal computing, and we're thrilled to have worked with Apple to bring Mindvalley to the forefront of wellness tech."

Mindvalley enlisted Framestore's world-leading VFX and Immersive talent. "We are immensely proud to have collaborated with Mindvalley to bring forth a transformative experience for their users," said Framestore CEO Mel Sullivan. "Partnering to integrate the unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro was an extraordinary opportunity for our immersive team, leveraging our expertise honed in crafting world-class visuals for every screen. This project underscores our commitment to push the boundaries of technology while highlighting how innovation can be used to create a meaningful and impactful experience that resonates with people on a profound level."

Mindvalley and their upcoming immersive app on Vision Pro, visit their website at .

Mindvalley:

Mindvalley

is the world's most powerful transformation platform that helps people step into their greatness. From longevity and wellness, to peak performance and spirituality, we provide cutting-edge programs from leading experts to help people achieve success and happiness and find fulfillment. Mindvalley's learning platform, called 'Quest', introduces a new way of learning that delivers unparalleled results in human transformation.

Mindvalley reaches more than 195 countries and has a vibrant community of 20 million passionate followers, boasting over 19,000 success stories and counting. Follow Mindvalley for more life-changing content at mindvalley or on social media: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube and TikTok .

Framestore :

Framestore

is a multi Academy Award-winning creative studio that combines talent and technology to reframe the possible in film, content, advertising and immersive experiences. Framestore is home to over 3,000 storytellers and innovators, united by a mission to bring life to everything they create. Founded in the UK in 1986, Framestore has studios in New York, LA, Chicago, Montreal, Vancouver, London, Melbourne and Mumbai.

Media Contact : Heidi Krupp, [email protected] , 917.757.7455

