Suvendu Adhikari Claims Irregularities In Voters' List Preparation, Complains To ECI

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 2 (IANS) The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) claiming massive irregularities in the preparation of voters' list in the state, especially in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district represented by Trinamool Congress' national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

On Friday, Adhikari reached the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, along with 25 voters from the Diamond Harbour constituency whose names have been deleted from the new voters' list despite they being voters there for many years.

Later, speaking to reporters, Adhikari alleged that the names of the voters have been deliberately removed from the list because of a conspiracy hatched by the ruling party in association with the top bureaucrats from the district.

“Such things happen nowhere in India,” he said.

Adhikari also launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for expressing solidarity towards former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the latter's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged land scam case.

“It is not surprising that all the corrupt people are her (Banerjee's) close friends and she stands by their side, be it Partha Chatterjee or cattle-smuggler Anubrata Mondal,” Adhikari said.

